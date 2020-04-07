Artist paints George Floyd mural in Perry

The mural honors George Floyd, a 46-year-old who died after he was stopped by police.

PERRY, Ga. — Artist Asad Thomas painted a mural of George Floyd in Perry.

It took Thomas four days to complete the mural. He says it's very important to bring attention to racial injustice but also find a way to bring communities together.

"Usually I never like drawing or doing art on people who passed away, because, especially not real soon or right in the mist of it, but i do understand that it's important of course I'm doing it for him but I'm doing it for the community too, to like, beautify it as well," Thomas said.

Thomas has previously collaborated with the Macon Arts Alliance and the Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation.

The mural is located at 1534 Houston Lake Road in Perry.

