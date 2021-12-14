Artist honors Allman Brothers and original H&H owners with mural

The mural features the Allman Brothers and the original H&H owners, Inez Hill and Louise Hudson.

MACON, Ga. — An iconic moment in Macon history is being honored with a mural on the side of H&H Soul Food downtown.

The Moonhanger Group commissioned artist Steven Teller to paint not only an iconic photo of the Allman Brothers Band eating at the restaurant, but to include images of the original owners Inez Hill 'Mama Hill' and Louise Hudson 'Mama Louise.'

“The story in this mural is that, this is them eating at H&H and Mama Hill and Mama Louise are feeding them which is, in turn, feeding the music,” said Teller.

The mural also features Duane Allman playing his '57 Les Paul Goldtop guitar surrounded by mushrooms and flowers.

Teller has been doing art for at least 20 years and has been doing murals since 2015. He's worked on the mural at H&H for two weeks and says he spends 12 hours or more on each session.

“It’s really awesome to work larger than life like this,” he said.

Teller does many different mediums of art; including paintings, drawings, and prints. He says that public art is important because it can be a breath of fresh air into people’s everyday life.

“You feel that artist's energy, color, whatever it is. It can definitely make a bigger impact on a community than paintings in a studio or gallery or something like that,” said Teller.

He says this mural is a dream project because he grew up listening to the Allman Brothers' music and has been to H&H before when he’s in the area.

“I'm putting a lot of effort into this piece because it's meaningful to me as well, and that’s a big thing with mural work too... is to find pieces that are not only jobs but that are majorly inspirational too. To feel that artistic creativity so that you get an outcome that is really special,” he said.

You can catch up with Teller at H&H, where he is currently working on the mural. To see more of his work, you can check out his Facebook page or website.