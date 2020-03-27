WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow here in Central Georgia, the North Central Heath District said it is getting harder to notify every person directly who may have been exposed.

We told you Wednesday that Roger Armstrong, an umpire for the Warner Robins American Little League, was the first COVID-19 death here in Central Georgia.

It has been over two weeks since Armstrong umpired his final games.

"Just from the stories I've heard and the few interactions I've had, Roger was the kind of guy that made everyone around him better," said Little League President Patrick Chiappetta.

He said they tried to notify everyone who may have been at those games on the 9th and 10th as fast as they could.

"We sent a direct email blast to everybody in our membership."

Along with this Facebook post:

But he said there is no way to know how many people actually came in contact with Armstrong.

"It's hard to tell," said Chiappetta. "It's very close quarters and we just weren't sure exactly who to pinpoint to notify."

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District said they are having the same problem.

As the numbers grow, they are unable to connect with every person who may have been exposed.

"We have to focus on health care workers and workers that are in long-term care facilities as well as first responders who may have gotten in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case," said Hokanson.

He said now when they are doing contact investigations, they will notify any large groups, like churches or any large gatherings the individual has been a part of and tell them to notify their members.

He said they are expecting the numbers to start to spike.

"We are aware that we're going to see an increased number of positive cases simply because testing capabilities have increased in Georgia."

Hokanson also urges everyone to practice social distancing, so these numbers will start to slow down.

As for the Little League, Chiappetta said they should be about four weeks into the season, but for now, the field is locked up.

"It's just such a wide area to have to clean and disinfect, but we've just shut everything off. No access is allowed at the park at this point."

But he said they will be ready to open up and play ball as soon as they are allowed to.

