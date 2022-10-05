'As long as they get it better': Macon-Bibb leaders say Jeffersonville Road project is behind

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the plans have been in the works for over 25 years.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb commissioners have plans to repave 16 Macon roads, but some Maconites are still worried about another road project.

Willie Lockett has watched the construction for over 25 years.

"Putting down the asphalt, and they're working on the bridge down there," he said.

Lockett knows Jeffersonville and Millerfield Roads well. He has one thing to say about the construction timeline.

"It really doesn't matter to me, as long as they get it better," Lockett said. "Better to travel on."

Some county leaders, like Commissioner Elaine Lucas, say the construction has gone on long enough.

"People have been waiting for this improvement on Jeffersonville Road and Millerfield Road. They've been waiting for it for 25 or 30 years," Lucas said.

At Tuesday's Macon-Bibb County commission meeting, Commissioner Elaine Lucas told her colleagues the project is behind schedule. Levi Wilson works for C.W. Matthews, the contractor doing the job. He says they're working as quickly as possible.

"We're just trying to do our best out here," Wilson said. "It's no small task, you know. You really have to come out here. Everything is hand poured. We rake it, we flatten it out, we smooth it out. We make everything look pretty."

They may be on different sides, but Wilson and Lucas both say this project will get done.

"It's taking a little more work on the part of the administration to make sure that it's gonna get done and it's not too far off schedule," Lucas said.

Mayor Lester Miller says the project was supposed to be completed at the end of May. Now, he's expecting it'll be finished sometime in July.

Commissioner Lucas says the county has options if it's not finished by the May 31st deadline. One of those options is charging C.W. Matthews $750 a day until the work is done.