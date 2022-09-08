As numbers increase around US, Central Georgia veterinarians warn pet owners of canine influenza

Dr. Vernard Hodges says the flu took vets by surprise.



"It's a relatively new disease. It's viral, it's spread via aerosol, it's spread via touch, it also can be spread through what we call fomites or different objects," Hodges said.



According to the CDC, canine flu originated in horses, spread to dogs, and can now spread between dogs. Almost all dogs can be infected, and the virus spreads to dogs housed in kennels and shelters, but some are more at risk than others.



"Any immune-compromised older pet is definitely more to possibly getting it, so you definitely want to get your dogs vaccinated," he explained.



What should you check for in your pet? Hodges says symptoms aren't always apparent.



"Sometimes, the cases can be asymptomatic, you may not see any symptoms in maybe 25%, sometimes they may have the sneezing and coughing, and sometimes, it can be fatal," the veterinarian said.



If you're worried about whether the disease can be spread, Hodges says humans and other animals can't catch it.