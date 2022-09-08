As numbers increase around US, Central Georgia veterinarians warn pet owners of canine influenza

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If your dog has a cough, watery eyes, or even a loss of appetite, it could be a case of canine influenza. Veterinarians say the contagious disease is sweeping across the U.S.
Canine influenza is making its rounds, hitting states in large numbers like Alabama, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Some pet owners aren't familiar with the contagious disease but are still concerned.
"Anybody with a pet should be concerned about it. That's why I bring him here for his health,” pet owner Dorothea James said.
James has a massive Mastiff-Cane Corso breed named Ace. She says she prioritizes his health by taking him to the vet often.
"I've had him about 5 months and he has little pitfalls, but I bring him whenever I notice something,” James said about her dog's care.
Critter Fixer in Bonaire stays pretty busy, but its newest threat canine influenza hasn't reached them just yet.
Dr. Vernard Hodges says the flu took vets by surprise.
"It's a relatively new disease. It's viral, it's spread via aerosol, it's spread via touch, it also can be spread through what we call fomites or different objects," Hodges said.
According to the CDC, canine flu originated in horses, spread to dogs, and can now spread between dogs. Almost all dogs can be infected, and the virus spreads to dogs housed in kennels and shelters, but some are more at risk than others.
"Any immune-compromised older pet is definitely more to possibly getting it, so you definitely want to get your dogs vaccinated," he explained.
What should you check for in your pet? Hodges says symptoms aren't always apparent.
"Sometimes, the cases can be asymptomatic, you may not see any symptoms in maybe 25%, sometimes they may have the sneezing and coughing, and sometimes, it can be fatal," the veterinarian said.
If you're worried about whether the disease can be spread, Hodges says humans and other animals can't catch it.
The disease could be fatal for some pets. Hodges says as of now, there's been no uptick in cases at his office or any outbreak in Central Georgia. If your dog exhibits any symptoms, contact your veterinarian.