As Perry searches for new police chief, longtime officer steps in to help

Applications for a full-time chief close on September 6. Applications go through personnel before going to the Georgia Chiefs Association.

PERRY, Ga. — Now that Perry's former police chief has been appointed as a U.S. marshal, the city is looking for a replacement, and retiring from Houston County Sheriff’s Office just months before stepping into the role as the police department's interim chief, Alan Everidge says it's a call he couldn't help answer.

"But it’s about serving the community and I will continue to try and serve the community whatever way possible, treat people with respect, help them where we can help them," Everidge said.

As Perry's police department goes through staffing changes to find a permanent chief, Charles Malone says the department he's known has done just that.

"We were in Charleston one weekend and I got a call from the police that a car had come up the hill and gone through my building and the car was sitting in the building," Malone recalled.

Malone says he expects swift community policing not only from a police department, but a chief.

"They took care of it, they boarded up the building, they secured the building, they just did a good job," he added.

In May, President Joe Biden appointed Perry's former Police Chief Steve Lynn as U.S. marshal, now Everidge has stepped in to play a dual role.

"With the serving as patrol commander still and interim chief, but it's worked out well. I have a good group of folks here and they've helped out and help guide me and make sure that I’m not missing something, but it’s a good group of people," he explained.

Though it’s only been a few short months in the role, the longtime officer says he wants to make it full time.

"You know, I think God has a plan for everything, and if I get to be the chief permanently, fine. If they bring somebody else in, I'm going to work with them and we're going to try to continue to serve the citizens of Perry," he said.