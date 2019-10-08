MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — The City of Marshallville has a new police chief, and she's the first woman to take on the role in over 15 years.

Marshallville Mayor Valery Davis says she appointed Patricia Barber to the position after Chief Ronald Jackson resigned this spring.

"I'm all about the community. I'm all about helping the community, and I want to bring the community together to make it better," said Barber.

She's got almost 30 years of experience under her belt, having spent the last 26 as a Peach County deputy. During those years, she served as a criminal investigator and head of the school resource officer program.

RELATED: 'Kids are a joy in my life:' Bibb school resource officers preparing for new year

"I always thought that in a big town you really can't make a difference. But in a small town, you get to know the people, and you can sit out and drink coffee with them, or have sodas with them," said Barber.

Mayor Davis says the search for a new police chief began months ago, after Chief Jackson resigned at the end of May.

This was about two months after Marshallville Police searched Davis' home for alleged "illegal drug activity"-- but didn't find anything inside.

"We had that chief-- and we have this one right here -- and I just tell them to do their job. If you feel there's something that you need to do, then just do your job. That's the only thing I ask them to do," said Davis in response to what happened with Chief Jackson.

RELATED: 'It would embarrass me, too:' Neighbors shocked when Marshallville police raid mayor's home

Davis also says she's seen Barber working hard out in their community, and thinks she'll be the perfect addition to the department.

"I see her out in the community. I see her patrolling and stopping by the stores and talking to people in the stores," said Davis.

"With the mayor on my side, I think we're going to turn our city around," said Barber. "I don't ever want anyone to be afraid to talk to me. I want them to be able to walk through the door and know that if there's a problem that we're going to fix it."

City officials swore Barber into office Friday afternoon.

Jackson confirmed by phone Friday afternoon that he did resign earlier this summer. He says he is now working as the Chief of Police in the city of Lumpkin, which is south of Columbus, Georgia.

RELATED: Marshallville police raid mayor's house but find no drugs inside

RELATED: Fire Set at Marshallville Police Station