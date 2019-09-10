JONES COUNTY, Ga. — If you see this patrol car around Jones County, the words "Stop Bullying" are hard to miss.

Deputy Wesley Ransom says it's a part of their mission.

"It's important, because people need to treat people with kindness, and I think that's something that's been lost very much in our society these days," Ransom said.

The Centers for Disease Control says one in five high school students reported being bullied at school last year. Ransom hopes the message will help their students.

"I'm excited myself, because I haven't been able come out about it for years, because I've been bullied my whole lifetime, and this is just, it's amazing," 11th grader Adria Heil said.

High school senior Odessa Johnson says it brings light to the issue.

"I was very excited when I saw it, because it meant that people are starting to take bullying, and realize that it is an issue and not something that needs to be swept under the rug," Johnson said.

Senior Kendalle Jenkins agrees.

"Bullying isn't anything to play about. I think it that it has taken a lot of kids to get suicidal, to get upset," Jenkins said.

Sheriff Butch Reece says the car is one of their newest deputy cruisers. They bought the wrap with money seized from drug dealers.

"We took that negative profit and turned it into something hopefully will be positive for all of us," Reece said.

Ransom plans to drive it around to the schools, hoping to start discussions with students about bullying.

"Now that I know that the sheriff's office is taking this into their own hands, it's really important to me," Johnson said.

Ransom says he just wants to make things better for both students and teachers.

"I've seen the affects of negative behavior, so anything that we can do to curve that to make the job easier for teachers and the environment better for students, that's what we'd like to do," Ransom said.

He says they plan to keep the "Stop Bullying" message on the car for several years.

Sheriff Reece says they have plans to promote Autism awareness on their next deputy car.



