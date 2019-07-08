DUBLIN, Ga. — The historic Theatre Dublin is getting a face lift on the inside.

Popcorn, candy, and a great show are just a few things you can enjoy at the theatre.

"As a little girl you see the bright lights, and everything is big and exciting," Liz Coleman said.

Theatre Director and Program Manager Liz Coleman says as a little girl, she performed every summer on the main stage at the theatre.

"That's my memory of this theatre, getting to come in with the seniors and the big girls and getting to dance on this stage," Coleman said.

Back in 2012, Theatre Dublin got a lobby upgrade, but now they are preparing for their biggest renovation since 1995.

"You are going to see things like new carpet. We are painting these giant walls that you see, which is going to be huge undertaking," Coleman said. "We will also be doing custom wallpaper on the back wall, which is going to be super exciting to carry that art deco feel."

Coleman says they are upgrading the sound system and all 620 seats are getting a new a feature.

"Something are patrons are super excited about is cup holders. You know out of everything we are doing, we hear a lot about the theatre is awesome, but, 'I have to put my drink on the floor,'" Coleman said.

She says the renovations cost more than $100,000 with a community grant taking care of the bill.

"We have installed the main drape," Coleman said.

She added you will be able to enjoy these renovations sooner rather than later. They say they want to have them completed by the Christmas Holiday.

The renovations at the theatre are part of a bigger plan to revitalize the downtown Dublin area.