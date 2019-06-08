MACON, Ga. — An apartment fire destroyed 17 units at the Green Meadows Townhouses in Macon Monday night.

Gynae Curry and Chamell Hogan were just two of 50 people displaced after the fire at the townhomes on Log Cabin Drive. They remember the moment they realized they were in danger.

"We were inside cleaning up. We heard a loud bang, sounded like some gas or windows breaking, so we just instantly ran out of the house," Hogan said.

Around 9:30 p.m., fire crews got the call that an apartment building at Green Meadows was on fire. Nine different crews gathered and instantly went into rescue mode, trying to get people out of the building.

Curry and Hogan escaped with their three children and couldn't believe their eyes when they got outside.

"I saw the flames, and it's just gulping up in flames, and it just went everywhere," Curry said.

"It seemed like something you see in a movie. I had never seen anything like that in real life," said Hogan.

The fire started in the back of building C. Hogan and Curry say it was just two doors down from them and their three children.

They said there's nothing left for them to come back to. They're just glad their family is still in tact.

"All our belongings are burnt. We lost everything," Curry said.

Now they're looking to the American Red Cross for help finding a new place to stay.

No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause of it is still unknown. Investigators will be out Tuesday morning to look into the cause more. Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the quick work of his firefighters helped save lives.

