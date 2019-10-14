PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman last seen Sunday.

A Facebook post from the department says Ashley Nicole Loving was last seen around 1 p.m. walking towards Courtney Hodges Boulevard from Oakridge Drive.

The department says she is mentally disabled and is believed to be in danger.

She is described as having shoulder-length brown hair, between 5'6" and 5'10", and around 140 pounds.

The post says she was last seen wearing a white shirt, blueish-purple shorts, and black sandals.

If you have any information on where Loving could be, you can call Detective Constance Paige at 478-988-2849 or email at constance.paige@perry-ga.gov.

Perry Police Department

