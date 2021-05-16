'Ask them questions about what's going on': Newtown Macon launches downtown hype team

The team consists of community members who are advocates for the downtown area, promoting it on social media, and act as a street team at downtown events.

MACON, Ga. — Newtown Macon launched its downtown Macon hype team on Sunday.

The team consists of community members who are advocates for the downtown area, promoting it on social media, and act as a street team at downtown events.

Emily Hopkins with Newtown Macon says the goal of the team is to get the community members and visitors "hyped up."

"You can ask them questions about what's going on downtown that day, any recommendations for, you know, lunch or dinner, or great businesses to shop at or, you know, different events happening and that sort of thing," she said.

Hopkins says the market will happen on the third Sunday of each month until November.

She says about 400 people have come out to the market so far.