The Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville received a special gift from two students as they continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — An assisted living home in Milledgeville received a special performance from some Georgia College students Thursday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people living at the Fellowship Home at Meriwether can't have visitors. So the two students serenaded the residents before Valentine's Day.

The songs included old-school classics from Otis Redding, Frank Sinatra, and Bob Marley.

Music-therapy major Matt Seymour said the musical visits are rewarding for him too.

"It's been great, honestly. We've truly been honored and blessed to be able to come out here and play music for them. Bring a little light to their lives," Seymour said. "We use music a as tool to reach those non-musical goals through the therapeutic process of music and it's really, really enjoyable."

Since the pandemic began, Georgia College students have been going to the home two or three times a week singing Elvis, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and more.