While the Fellowship Home at Meriwether is isolated due to COVID-19, community members made them feel loved with gifts.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A local assisted living facility is making their residents feel loved leading up to Valentine's Day.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents at the Fellowship Home at Meriwether in Milledgeville haven't been allowed to receive visits from anyone. An employee posted a message on Facebook asking for homemade Valentine's Day presents. Since then, community members, loved ones, friends, and family have made an amazing turnout with gifts.

Residents have dropped off cards, chocolates, and roses, to each of the 60 residents. Activity Director Collene Dalrymple talked about how her and the staff came up with the idea.

"They are so isolated and lonely," Dalrymple said. "We just felt like we wanted to do something to show them that their families and friends and the community really, really was thinking about them during this time of the pandemic."