MONTEZUMA, Ga. — At least one person is dead Thursday after a fatal accident on Georgia 49 in Macon County.

According to a tweet from the Georgia Department of Transportation, an accident with a fatality happened around 2-2:30 p.m. Thursday near Barrons Lane Road.

They say all lanes are currently blocked and are expected to reopen by 3:30 p.m.

Drivers should find an alternate route. If you need help finding an alternate route, you can call 511 or use the Georgia 511 app.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information and this story will be updated when we hear back.

