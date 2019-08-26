MACON, Ga. — At least 21 people have received their first treatment for rabies exposure following an event that happened at the Village Gallery and Studio earlier this month.

That's according to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District.

The health district says on August 3 the Village hosted a ‘Raccoon or Kitten’ event, which gave people the opportunity to interact with a juvenile raccoon.

The raccoon, who was owned by a private citizen at the time of the event, was given to a wildlife rehab center where it later died and tested positive for rabies.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Health Department warns of possible rabies exposure after Ingleside Village event

Hokanson says of the 37 people that reached out after the event, 33 of them were recommended for treatment. The treatment they are getting is post exposure prophylaxis, a series of vaccines.

He went on to say the cost of the treatment varies based on insurance, and the health department is not paying for treatment.

Hokanson says he doesn't know whether or not the gallery is providing payment.

MORE: 'Sometimes, it's already too late:' Macon-Bibb Health Department warns of possible rabies exposure at event

Editor's note: The video in this story is from our original coverage of the possible rabies exposure on August 15.