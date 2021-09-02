One dead after rock truck, car collide on Eatonton Highway in Jones County

The sheriff's office is asking for people to avoid the area or expect a delay

GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal accident on Eatonton Highway.

According to Sheriff Butch Reece, it happened on the section of the highway between Fortville Road and Harris Morton Road around 2:15 p.m.

Reece says a rock truck collided with another vehicle. The driver of the truck died, and the driver of the other vehicle has hand injuries.

Sheriff Butch Reece is asking drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays if you unable to find an alternate route. Right now they have one lane open.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the accident isn’t expected to be fully cleared until around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.