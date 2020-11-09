Athlete of the Week: Kylee Ussery with Northside Softball

One Northside Eagle softball player has faced plenty of adversity, but she hasn't let it stop her from being great on the softball diamond and in life.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One of the best things about sports is that it teaches us about ourselves and how to fight through adversity.

One Northside Eagle softball player has had plenty, and she hasn't let it stop her from being great on the softball diamond and in life.

Kylee Ussery is playing with a little extra gear this season, but if you watch her play, you wouldn't know it.

“I'm doing the best I can working around it…making sure I'm healthy and can help the team the best I can,” she said.

The senior Northside Eagle tore her ACL at the end of her sophomore soccer season, missed her junior softball year and when she returned as a senior, she injured her other leg.

“I can still hit. I can't really run that much, so I try to everything I can to help the team. Just taking it slow,” she said.

Coach Kylie McHugh said the senior’s willingness to push through the pain is a perfect example of Northside Softball.

‘She's a fighter. She's a fighter, and that's exactly what Northside Softball is all about. She's wonderful; I mean on and off the field. She leads the team really well. She's a positive role model for the ones beneath her and I look forward to her future. I really do,” said McHugh.

Ussery's leadership has been in asset, even in injury. She'll go the extra mile if it means team success.

“She's a senior, she's still one of my better players, but she's still here to do what she needs to do so she's taking extra reps, she's doing what she needs to do outside of practice hours to make sure she's successful and Northside's successful,” said McHugh.

Ussery backs the leadership up in the classroom as well, maintaining a 3.8 GPA. A busted knee didn't stop her from hitting the books.

“Academics. I focus on that first and then comes softball,” she said.