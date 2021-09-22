Athletic seniors compete in 37th annual Georgia Golden Olympics

Adults ages 50 and older compete at the yearly games.

MACON, Ga. — The 37th annual Georgia Golden Olympics started on the pickleball court Tuesday, but that's not the only competition on the schedule for this week.

There's also softball, billiards, horseshoes, swimming -- you name the sport, and you'll probably see it at the Golden Olympics this year.

Adults ages 50 and older compete at the yearly games.

Organizer Vicki Pilgrim says they hope the Olympics raises awareness of the abilities of older adults, but it's also about building a community.

"The reason we do the games are to maintain physical activity, help people stay healthier, give them a chance to be engaged and socialize with other people, meet new friends, come back every year, reacquaint themselves with those friends," Pilgrim said.

The games are a qualifying site for the National Senior Games Association.

Georgia qualified over 600 athletes for the 2019 national games.