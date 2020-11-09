Georgia fire departments, officials mark 19 years since 9/11

A number of local tributes and ceremonies were planned for Friday.

ATLANTA — Local ceremonies and tributes will be held around Atlanta on Friday to mark 19 years since 9/11, with fire departments and public officials promising to never forget the tragedy.

Gov. Brian Kemp posted a video message to Twitter, saying, "19 years later, the memory of 9/11 still weighs heavy on us all."

"Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians today in honoring the innocent civilians and brave first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," the governor wrote. "We stand by the victims’ families, and all who have stood in the gap to defend this great country."

Fire departments, including Cobb County's, DeKalb County's and Clayton County's, also posted messages to social media:

19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/mZEzIEvdK6 — Cobb County Fire (@cobbcountyfire) September 11, 2020

Some of the local tributes will include firefighters and police officers performing a one-mile climb at Stone Mountain to honor the victims of the attacks, including those who were working that day to rescue people.

Nearly 100 public servants will be making the climb, representing a number of local agencies: Among them the Fayetteville Fire, Fayetteville Police, Fayette County Fire, Henry County Fire, Spalding County Fire, Union City Fire, Morrow Fire and Barrow County Fire.

This will be the sixth annual climb. The group was expected to arrive at Stone Mountain's summit between 10:30-11 a.m.

Elsewhere, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department were holding a ceremony to honor victims at Mt. Tabor Park, where there is a 9/11 memorial site. It began at 8:40 a.m.

). "We would like for the community to come out and support the families of the victims from 9/11," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey. "This is a time when we as a Paulding County community can pull together and show our support for the people directly affected by this event, many of whom now live in our community."