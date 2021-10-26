Atlanta group donates $36K to Tubman Museum's after-school program

The money is intended to help fund an entire semester of the after-school program "Pipeline to Success."

MACON, Ga. — An Atlanta-based law firm presented a check to the Tubman African American Museum in downtown Macon Tuesday.

The Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck presented a check of over $36,000 to the Tubman Museum.

The donation is in honor of the 22nd annual National Lights On After School Week.

For many years, the museum had a big after-school program, but budget cuts halted the program.

"We're giving to the Tubman Museum because it's important to actually give back to the communities that we're in. We represent a lot of people that come from marginalized and underserved communities, so for us, it's not just about serving them in the courtroom, it's also about giving back to the community," said Adewale Odetunde with the Witherite Law Group.