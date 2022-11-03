Atlanta Botanical Garden undergoing extensive prep to save flowers from freeze

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s for several hours overnight from Saturday into Sunday.

ATLANTA — A rare March freeze is due overnight into Sunday morning, threatening spring blooms across the north Georgia region.

Very few places would stand as much to lose to the conditions as the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Fortunately, they're prepared and have a number of tools at their disposal to save the flowers.

On Friday, staff at the garden spent the day covering their most sensitive flowers with a frost cloth - made from a breathable fabric that protects the bulbs from freezing.

Other preparations included hydrating flowers and even placing heaters in certain sections.

"We're not trying to cover the entire garden, only certain plants - things we think might not make it through this dip in temperature or things that just are about to flower or just came in to flower," Horticulture Manager Jim Smith told 11Alive's Dalia Perez.