Atlanta Braves make stop in Dublin on World Champions Trophy Tour

DUBLIN, Ga. — In the middle of their St. Patrick's Day celebrations, people in Dublin also got to celebrate the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are making their way on The World Champions Trophy Tour. In honor of 151 years of baseball, the Braves are visiting 151 places throughout the southeast and a few of their stops are right here in Central Georgia.

The event was held at Theatre Dublin from noon until 4 p.m.

The tour began on February 15 in Atlanta. The tour currently includes stops in South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Florida.

Tours will continue through the spring and summer.

The Braves have confirmed stops in Milledgeville, Warner Robins, and Macon.

You can find out more on the tours website.