Vote on Atlanta's teen curfew back on table

This was first introduced last year after a 12-year-old and 16-year-old were shot and killed near Atlantic Station over Thanksgiving weekend.

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council is expected to meet on Tuesday to vote on a new citywide curfew for people 16 and under.

Some city council members believe the curfew could curb youth gun violence.

The current curfew in Atlanta is set for midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday.

The ordinance on Tuesday's city council agenda could move that curfew three hours earlier.

It would change curfew hours for children 16 and under from midnight to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. the rest of the week.

11Alive spoke to Atlanta Council member Keisha Waites introduced the curfew after last year's shooting.

"It's intent is for these large, gathering places where young people get together, unsupervised. If you recall at Atlantic Station we had 3 to 400 young people, unsupervised, and it resulted in the loss of life of two people," Councilwoman Waites said.

Last month, 16-year-old Bre'asia Powell was gunned down outside of Benjamin E. Mays High School sparking the debate on the new curfew.

These are just some faces motivating Waites to push for curfews

"Zyion and Cameron, they're depending on us to make sure we do something different. Drastic times, call for drastic measures, we cannot continue to allow our young people to be in an environment that's unsafe," Waites added.

While the ordinance would make it illegal for unaccompanied minors to be in public places after those hours – it does not list out the penalties minors, or their parents could face.

It does, however, list several exceptions – including for unsupervised minors going to and from work or school, and if that minor is emancipated, homeless, or married.

Community activist Duwon Robinson believes a curfew like this one will be beneficial.

"There's a lot of residents that are not pleased with the curfew because they feel like their teens are not out here, breaking in cars, shooting and causing violence. I understand that but we can't have it without the other so I'm all for it because too many youths have guns and by 8 p.m. its pitch black dark," Robinson said.

If the proposal passes with Tuesday's vote, the ordinance still needs Mayor Dickens' signature.

It would take effect immediately upon becoming law.