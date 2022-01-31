Atlanta couple buys historic Grand Magnolia House in Macon County

The house, originally built in 1862, is on the National Register of Historic Places.

MARSHALLVILLE, Ga. — An Atlanta couple bought the Grand Magnolia House, a Marshallville wedding venue, in late January. Ian Brown and Kevin Kirkland first saw the house when a friend was married there in 2016.

It was built in 1862 and was originally in Oglethorpe, but was moved to Marshallville in the early 1900s where it's sat since then.

Brown and Kirkland plan weddings on the side, but they wanted to buy their own venue. When they started looking, the Grand Magnolia House was on the market.

"It was a sign. We'd been there before and everything worked out great," said Brown.

"It was meant to be," said Kirkland.

The house is in pretty good shape, but the couple wants to make it their own.

"It's a workout," Brown said, as he was cleaning plates out of a cupboard.

Since Brown and Kirkland bought the house, most of their work has been downstairs. Their next project is in the upstairs bedrooms, where they plan on updating the bedding and repainting the walls.

They're trying to honor the house's rich history while breathing new life into the property.

"What we want to do is bring more of the surrounding areas to Marshallville," said Brown.

They want it to be more than a wedding venue, and they already have plans in motion.

"Doing a monthly supper club where we can bring local restaurants, do dinner [and] wine pairings. We can also host prom dinners, photo sessions, stuff like that," said Brown.