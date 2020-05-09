Atlanta doctor comes home to start COVID-19 test site in Macon

Doctor Paula Harmon decided to come home to serve Central Georgia by opening a COVID-19 testing site.

MACON, Ga. — One doctor out of Atlanta has returned home to help her community in Central Georgia by opening a COVID-19 testing site.

Pediatric Otolaryngologist Surgeon and Medical Director of Hearing Loss at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Paula Harmon has started a COVID-19 testing site in Macon.

Harmon is no stranger to the front lines. Her youngest COVID-19 patient was a 2-year-old and she recalls that case hitting her hard.

"I currently live in Atlanta but I knew coming back home was very intense and going to help the people in Macon and Middle Georgia. The whole goal is to decrease the spread and flatten the curve so we can get back to a normal life," she said.

Harmon is also President and CEO of the medical company Top Dog Solutions

After a long conversation with her long time friend Doctor Ana Everett, she decided to come back to Macon to try and help keep her community safe.

Everett and Harmon want to use Top Dog Solutions COVID-19 Testing Site to serve a strong social purpose.

The new testing site will remain a permanent site as long as there is a need in Macon and Middle Georgia.

The site opened at the Le Piada Conference Center.