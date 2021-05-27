Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard opening youth center in Macon

MACON, Ga. — An NFL player with roots in Twiggs County is making a commitment to young people in the community.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darqueze Dennard is opening a new youth center in Macon.
The center will provide after-school tutoring, college prep services, and mentoring programs.
Dennard is hosting a tour of the center Friday as part of a weekend event from the Dennard Difference Foundation.
Tour guests will be able to purchase a car wash and a dinner, and the first 50 people will receive a gift from the foundation.
His sister, Kaylor Dennard, says her brother wants to guide kids along the right path.
"To make a difference, we need our youth to understand that they can make a difference. It's very important for them to stay in school, get good grades, participate extracurricular activities, but we want them to know they can make a difference," said Kaylor.
The center is located at 2465 Hillcrest Avenue in Macon. The tour starts Friday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m..
Dennard will also host a travel football tryout this Saturday. For more information, visit the foundation's website.