Bibb County students got to jam Friday with a special guest. Freddie Falcon, mascot of the Atlanta Falcons joined kindergarten through 5th graders at Cirrus Academy, and it was all to teach students about the importance of eating healthy and staying fit.

In October of 2007, the NFL launched "NFL Play 60," a national health and fitness campaign focused on increasing the wellness of young children.

Cirrus Academy Principal Gail Fowler says sometimes you have to motivate children in an engaging way.

"We want our kids to be healthy, but in order for them to be healthy, we have involve our nutrition and good eating habits but also talk about that physical activity piece as well. Sometimes, you have to engage kids in a fun, motivational way, so that's what were going to do today," said Fowler.

Fowler says she glad to have the community support.