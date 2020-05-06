ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan set up a fundraiser for Atlanta's black community in response to recent protests.

According to Atlanta Falcons reporter Will McFadden, Ryan is encouraging others to stand up and take action.

The death of George Floyd set off national protests and pleas for change in policing from people from all walks of life.

The fundraiser Ryan set up aims to improve the lives of the black community in Atlanta and the goal is to raise $2 million.

Ryan was trending on Twitter after sharing his thoughts Friday on Floyd's death, writing on Instagram that he knows he "cannot fully understand the depth and complexity of these issue because of the color of my skin," adding that he is "committed to doing what I can" to do to learn.

Ryan's posts inspired pride in many Falcons fans, who applauded him for using his platform to denounce racism.

"It is the least I can do. IT is the least WE all can do," Ryan wrote.

Across the nation, athletes and their leagues are being encouraged to use their platforms to call for change.

If you are interested in donating to Ryan's GoFundMe, click here.

