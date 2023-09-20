Fire extinguished after gas leak in southwest Atlanta sparks underground flames

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said it was on scene at an address in Sylvan Hills. Roads appear to still be blocked.

ATLANTA — Crews were on scene Wednesday morning for a fire in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said crews had responded to an address in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The address is on Sylvan Road and there are no injuries in the incident, fire officials said.

AFRD described it as an "active incident," later posting on X that they had responded to a brush fire then discovered there was an underground fire due to a natural gas leak. That "upgraded the response to a 2-alarm for additional resources."

A statement from Southern Company, the parent company of Atlanta Gas Light, said:

The safety of our employees, customers and the public is our No. 1 value. A contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light working at 2049 Sylvan Road SW in Atlanta damaged a 4-inch natural gas main. The contractor’s tractor, who was digging at the site caught fire as a result. Atlanta Gas Light crews are on the scene working with first responders to safely secure the area. Once the area is safe, Atlanta Gas Light will work to make repairs. There are no outages for customers at this time and no injuries have been reported.

The gas in the area is currently turned off, fire officials said. The fire was largely out by around 12:30 p.m., following two hours of crews battling the fire.

The 11Alive SkyTracker showed aerial images that appeared to indicate a vehicle or multiple vehicles had been on fire at an intersection in the area.

Langford Parkway was closed in both directions in the area, causing backup coming from I-75/85 to the east and from Lee St./Route 29 to the west.

Additionally, Georgia Department of Transportation officials said the I-75/85 southbound exit and the I-85 northbound exit to Langford Parkway have been blocked.

