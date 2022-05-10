Atlanta Gas Light hosts annual emergency drill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Atlanta Gas Light and Macon-Bibb Fire Department started their annual emergency preparedness drill Wednesday, October 5.
Crews got together to go through the procedure of putting out a gas leak.
The drill allows members to know what to do in a real situation, like a gas cut.
Director Ron Foster says the drill also focuses on the safety of people, property and infrastructure.
"All citizens benefits from us having a timely response," Foster says. "With the fire department making sure the area is safe, we can, in return, mitigate all kinds of incidents."
Foster says they're also looking to find new ways to advance the procedure and equipment.