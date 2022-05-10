Atlanta Gas Light hosts annual emergency drill in Macon

The drill focuses on the safety of people property and infrastructure.

MACON, Ga. — Atlanta Gas Light and Macon-Bibb Fire Department started their annual emergency preparedness drill Wednesday, October 5.

Crews got together to go through the procedure of putting out a gas leak.

The drill allows members to know what to do in a real situation, like a gas cut.

Director Ron Foster says the drill also focuses on the safety of people, property and infrastructure.

"All citizens benefits from us having a timely response," Foster says. "With the fire department making sure the area is safe, we can, in return, mitigate all kinds of incidents."