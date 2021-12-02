Atlanta man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Macon motel parking lot

Investigators say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal in the parking lot of a Best Western

MACON, Ga. — An Atlanta man is now charged with murder after a fatal shooting during a reported drug deal in the parking lot of a Macon motel.

According to a news release, investigators found 23-year-old Javacea Javonne Battle in Fulton County and worked with deputies there to get him in custody. He was interviewed and then taken into custody Wednesday night.

He’s currently at the Bibb County jail on a murder charge. He does not have a bond. That charge is related to a fatal shooting that happened Nov. 23 at the Best Western on Riverside Drive.

Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Chauncey Love II and two other men drove up from Florida for a marijuana deal. During the deal, Love was shot by the people he was meeting with and tried to drive away from the scene.

His car went across Riverside Drive and down into a ditch. Love’s passengers jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate.

Anyone with additional information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.