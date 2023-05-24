10 years later: APD to provide update after 23-year-old shot, killed at gunpoint

On the night of May 25, 2013, APD said Cotrona and two friends were robbed at gunpoint while walking down May Avenue SE near Flat Shoals Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are providing an update on Thursday – 10 years after a 23-year-old man was shot to death near the East Atlanta Village neighborhood.

APD said it's holding a press conference at its headquarters at 11 a.m. in an effort to get the public's help in the shooting death investigation of Patrick Cotrona. You'll be able to watch the update on 11Alive's YouTube Channel and in the video player above.

On the night of May 25, 2013, APD said Cotrona and two friends were robbed at gunpoint while walking down May Avenue SE near Flat Shoals Avenue. During the robbery, Atlanta Police said the suspect shot and killed Cotrona – then took off in a dark-colored four-door car.

Years later, APD said its homicide detectives are still working diligently to solve the case.

Anyone with information on the case can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or an online tip. The police department said any information leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

