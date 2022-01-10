Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

Atlanta Pride features parades, music and plenty of local food.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!

The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise.

The event is from October 8 to 9. Here's a list of all the parades and marches, with dates, times and a linked map from the Atlanta Pride committee's website:

Annual Trans March

Saturday, October 8 - Map

Meet Time - 1:15 pm, Step-off Time 1:45 pm

Annual Bi & Pan March

Saturday, October 8 - Map

Meet Time - 3:00 p.m. Step-Off Time - 3:30 p.m.

Annual Dyke March

Saturday, October 8 - Map

Meet Time - 4:30 p.m. Step-off Time - 5:00 pm.

Atlanta Pride Parade

Sunday, October 9 - Map

Step Off - Noon

Several musicians and acts are lined up to perform during the weekend. Atlanta Pride announced their headliner earlier in the year, including hip-hop artist Flo Rida and popular TikTock influencer Chrissy Chlapecka.