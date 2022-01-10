x
Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

Atlanta Pride features parades, music and plenty of local food.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park! 

The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise. 

Link | Buy official Atlanta Pride merch here 

The event is from October 8 to 9. Here's a list of all the parades and marches, with dates, times and a  linked map from the Atlanta Pride committee's website:

Annual Trans March

Saturday, October 8 - Map

Meet Time - 1:15 pm, Step-off Time 1:45 pm

Annual Bi & Pan March

Saturday, October 8 - Map 

Meet Time - 3:00 p.m. Step-Off Time - 3:30 p.m.

Annual Dyke March

Saturday, October 8 - Map 

Meet Time - 4:30 p.m. Step-off Time - 5:00 pm.

Atlanta Pride Parade

Sunday, October 9 - Map 

Step Off - Noon

Link | Here's the full entertainment schedule for the weekend 

Several musicians and acts are lined up to perform during the weekend. Atlanta Pride announced their headliner earlier in the year, including hip-hop artist Flo Rida and popular TikTock influencer Chrissy Chlapecka. 

Get more information about the event, VIP passes and the kickoff party on their website.

   

