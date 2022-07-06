Suspect accused in Atlanta rapper Trouble's murder turns himself in

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office credits the suspect's mother for helping them convince him to turn himself in.

ATLANTA — The search is over for the suspect accused of Atlanta-based rapper Trouble's murder, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said their search for Jamichael Jones, 33, started by going to locations where he was seen frequently, eventually leading investigators to his mother's house.

They said she allowed deputies to speak to Jones on the phone, where they convinced him to turn himself in. Deputies also said they agreed to allow Jones to pick the time and location of his arrest, which a happened at a hospital in Clayton County at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Jones is currently facing charges for home invasion, felony murder, and aggravated assault tied to the rapper's murder.

The 34-year-old rapper, whose real name is Mariel Semonte Orr, was found early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers. Deputies with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office responded to the apartment complex at 3:20 a.m.

Trouble was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that there could possibly be more charges issued for Jones; however, that would be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.

Trouble released his debut mixtape in 2011, called December 17th, which includes his hit "Bussin'."

Full press conference: