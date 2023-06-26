'He dripped integrity' | Atlanta realtor killed by fallen tree remembered by real estate community, family

George Heery Jr. was a caring father of two, a brother to three siblings, and a husband.

ATLANTA — A prominent realtor who died after being struck by a fallen tree near Buckhead Village during at outbreak of severe storms is being remembered by those who love him.

George Heery Jr. was a respected and distinguished real estate agent who worked for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. He was also a caring father of two, a brother to three siblings, and a husband.

Heery's legacy will live forever, according to those who knew him best.

"He was a gentle man," said David Boehmig, the CEO of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. "He was a family man, he loved his wife and his kids and he was just a fun person to be around."

Boehmig said he and Heery have worked together for 15 years, when Heery first became a trusted member of their team.

"George was a man that had the unique ability to put himself above the conversation that was going on to understand the other side of a transaction or interaction with another agent he was working with and really understand their perspective so that he could develop a balanced and thoughtful response. That was really a strength of his," he added.

Heery was also able to help Kevin Glass find his first home in the United States. Shortly after, Heery became one of Kevin's first friends here, too.

"I think Atlanta has just lost one of those super solid, dependable, reliable human beings who was 10,000% honest, invested in the people that he was working with and invested in his family and his community," Glass said.

Glass said they first met in 2009 when his family was relocating to Atlanta from Uzbekistan.

"We relocated here in the midst of the Great Recession. So, buying a house was complicated, especially as I was a British citizen, my wife was a German national, and we were both living in Uzbekistan and had never lived and worked in the U.S. had no credit history here," he explained.

"Of course, all of the credit markets had dried up. George actually became our power of attorney because we had to go back to Uzbekistan, to finish out our time there. He ultimately ended up being persistent and dogged in everything that he did with with us as a family in terms of finding our home and securing a mortgage at that really tough time as well. He was fantastic," Glass said.

Glass added that Heery loved going on walks, and that they would both often see each other during their paths.

"We literally walk the same places that he does. I would often meet him on that route on my way home from work every day, on my way home from the school every day," he said.

A funeral service will be held for Heery on Friday at 10 a.m. at The Cathedral of Saint Phillip in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, a Heery Brothers social media post asks for donations to the Atlanta Lab Rescue-- a cause that was close to his heart.

Lee Yarbrough Gidley also remembers the first time she met Heery. She said she has sold hundreds of homes, but the experience she had with the Heery brothers, while selling one home in particular, stands out the most to her.

"For those of us who maybe don't sell $100 million worth of homes in Buckhead, to work with someone like that, it's really an honor. You know it's going to be a pleasant experience but it's just up and above that: funny, kind, and warm," she said.

Heery had over 20 years of experience in real estate development, financial analysis, investment sales, market analysis and corporate re-engineering.

The Heery family is one of the most renowned in the history of Atlanta. George Heery Sr., his father who died two years ago at the age of 93, helped design historical landmarks like Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium and the Georgia Dome. He also helped design facilities on the campus of Emory University and the Atlanta History Center.

"I happen to know a bit about the family and about his father in particular, who was so philanthropic and inclusive of everybody in the city," Yarbrough Gidley said. "He wasn't just about Buckhead, and that's something that really speaks to my heart. To have that kind of family legacy, people are going to remember "Jr." like they remembered "Sr." [his father]. The reputation is just sterling."

Neal, Heery's brother, said George was the "family's rock," and that while George was the youngest of the siblings, they looked up to him like a leader. He said George loved dogs, too, and hopes that in lieu of flowers, donations are sent to the Atlanta Lab Rescue.

Meanwhile, Boehmig said their sales meeting Tuesday will focus on Heery, and telling stories to fondly remember the man who adored his community.

"He dripped integrity," added Glass. "He was incredibly ethical. He was super measured and thoughtful in his approach to pretty much everything that he did to be honest."

Heery leaves behind his wife, Constanza who works at the German consulate in Atlanta, and two sons, 25-year-old Liam 25 and 19-year-old Aide.

His son, Liam, wrote on Facebook:

"An unspeakable tragedy has occurred last night. My father was and forever will be an incredible man. My family is incredibly grateful for all the support we have received. I love you dad. The world will not be the same without you."

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement after the passing of the prominent realtor: