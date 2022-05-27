Atlanta Rhythm Section, Con Funk Shun co-headlining 2022 Warner Robins Independence Celebration

This year's celebration will have not one, but TWO headliners!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The 2022 Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is just weeks away and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced musical acts Friday!

This year is a bit different from previous years as there’s not one but TWO headliners: R&B and fund band Con Funk Shun, and Southern rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section.

The show will happen Saturday, July 2, in the parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

CON FUNK SHUN

The band started in 1969 as Project Soul before reforming under their current name in 1971. The band was signed to Mercury Records a few years later and released 11 albums over the course of a decade.

The band had several top 10 hits, including: Ffun (1977), Shake and Dance With Me (1978), Chase Me (1979), Got to be Enough (1980), Too Tight (1981), Baby I’m Hooked (1983), Electric Lady (1985), and Burnin Love (1986).

The group disbanded after being dropped by their label and it wasn’t until 2015 that a few of the original members reunited and started touring again.

According to their artist biography, you can expect “a superb, high-energy show with electrifying choreography, glistening six-part vocal harmonies, and a dash of humor.”

ATLANTA RHYTHM SECTION

Atlanta Rhythm Section (ARS) is a Southern rock band found in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session.

The group released its first album in 1972, but it wasn't until 1976 that the band began to see commercial success with the album 'A Rock and Roll Alternative.' The single from that album, 'So In to You,' hit #7 on the chart and the album eventually went gold.

Their platinum follow-up album, Champagne Jam, broke into the Top 10 in 1978, together with the blockbuster single “Imaginary Lover."

After a break, the band got back together and original members returned, including singer Ronnie Hammond. In the mid 90s, the group was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

The group's line-up has changed several times since then, but ARS carries on making festival and tour appearances.

Special guest: Company of Crows