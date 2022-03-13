Atlanta Rhythm Section guitarist Barry Bailey passes away at 73

ATLANTA — Barry Bailey, guitarist of the iconic rock bank Atlanta Rhythm Section, has passed away. The storied musician was 73 years old at the time of his passing.

The Decatur native passed away in his sleep Saturday night after years of struggling with multiple sclerosis, 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger reported. Over the years, the band has shared a stage with the likes of rock legends Bob Seger, Foreigner, Heart and Aerosmith. One of the band's most memorable performances was on the White House lawn in 1977, when they played for the birthday of President Jimmy Carter's son.