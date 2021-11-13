City of Atlanta opening warming center as temps drop near freezing

The center will be open at 11 p.m. and will remain open until 7 a.m. Sunday.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced it's opening an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures Saturday night.

The center will be open at 11 p.m. and will remain open until 7 a.m. Sunday at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW in Atlanta.

The city said transportation will be provided at 10:30 p.m. from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. SW in Atlanta.