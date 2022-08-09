Atrium families shave their heads for cancer in 'Brave the Shave' event

This is the first time the center and it's affiliates were able to come together for the project since the pandemic.

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, Navicent workers and other supporters gathered outside the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital to show off their new haircuts.

Families, patients, and teammates at Atrium Health Navicent came together to recognize children with cancer.

"Brave the Shave" is a national initiative. Keason Milton was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

His mother, Tiffany Milton, says she hopes moments like these convince others to help.

"It robs kids of their childhood." Milton says.

"My son should be in school, but not he's at a facility 90% percent of the time," she said.

The hospital says they treat about 25 new child cancer patients a year.