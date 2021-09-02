Atrium Health Navicent begins offering monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID

The treatment, which is given via IV and may prevent COVID symptoms from worsening, is available with a physician's referral

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent is now offering outpatient COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments at five Central Georgia locations.

According to a release from Atrium Health, if administered within the first week of COVID-19 symptoms, the treatment is effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening.

The treatment is administered via IV, delivering medication directly into the patient’s bloodstream.

It's intended for people who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, are at high risk for developing severe illness, or those who are unvaccinated and have been exposed to a positive case.

The therapy is approved by the FDA by emergency use authorization , but is not a replacement for vaccination, according to the release.

A Phase 3 clinical trial showed that the antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% or more, compared to those who received a placebo.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is available with a physician’s referral for eligible adults and children ages 12 and older at The Medical Center, Beverly, Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin, Atrium Health Navicent Peach, and the Monroe County Hospital (an Atrium Health Navicent Partner).