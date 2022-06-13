Atrium Health Navicent confirms more than hourlong lockdown after reported fight Saturday

Throughout the weekend, Bibb County Sheriff's Office repeatedly denied the hospital was ever under lockdown despite multiple social media reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A reported fight led to a lockdown lasting more than an hour at Central Georgia's largest hospital Saturday night.

This new information from Atrium Health Navicent is different from what authorities were telling us since Saturday night.

Atrium Health Navicent confirmed in a statement on Monday the hospital was under a Code Lock for about an hour and 20 minutes Saturday night.

Throughout the weekend, Bibb County Sheriff's Office repeatedly denied the hospital was ever under lockdown despite multiple social media reports.

Atrium Health Navicent says the hospital went under a Code Lock beginning at 10:38 p.m. They say a fight broke out within a crowd of about 35 people just outside the emergency room.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says two people got into a shoving match. Deputies say no guns were involved.

The lockdown was cleared by midnight, the hospital says.

In a statement from Atrium Health Navicent, they said:

No fighting occurred inside of the facility.

No shots were fired inside or outside of the facility.

No weapons were confiscated inside of the facility.

Our newsroom has pushed for answers throughout the weekend and into Monday about what actually happened. Saturday, we could hear chaos over police scanner. Deputies stated several times to secure the doors and put the hospital under lockdown. Meanwhile, we could hear members of the crowd yelling in the background.

All of this happened after a 17-year-old shooting victims was taken into the ER.

It's not the first time groups have gathered outside the ER after shootings, leading to some tense moments.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says no arrests were made after this weekend's incident.