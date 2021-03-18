Atrium Health Navicent opens COVID vaccination sites in Baldwin, Peach counties

You can sign up right now for an appointment in Byron or Milledgeville

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Friday, March 19, people in Baldwin County and Peach County will have a new place nearby to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release from Atrium Health Navicent, vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday by appointment only.

“Atrium Health Navicent is proud to be able to provide public protection against COVID-19 at these two new locations. We all must do what we can to bring an end to this deadly pandemic,” said Atrium Health Navicent President and CEO, Delvecchio Finley.

On March 15, Georgia expanded the group of individuals eligible for vaccination to include those aged 55+ and individuals with certain high-risk medical conditions.

To sign up for an appointment, click here or call 478-633-7233. Appointments are based on vaccine availability.

Remember that vaccines are also available in Bibb County at the Family Health Center drive-thru site on Eisenhower Parkway, and at The Wellness Center on Northside Drive.

Just click the link above or call the number to sign up -- they have plenty of available appointments.

According to the website, all locations are offering the PFIZER vaccine. You can learn more about it in the video at the top, or in our resource guide below.