Atrium Health Navicent holds 'Parade of Lights' to honor healthcare heroes

It's happening at Central Georgia hospitals throughout the day Friday.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This week marks two years since the World Health Organization designated COVID as a pandemic.

To honor our healthcare workers, the ones who have spent time on the frontlines keeping us safe, the Atrium Health Navicent system is holding a ‘Parade of Lights’ at their centers across Central Georgia.

It kicked off Friday at noon in Milledgeville to honor those at Atrium Health Baldwin. Elizabeth Fuqua is the chief nursing officer.

"I really appreciate this. All of the first responders turning out and showing support and, you know, that the hospital showing support to them as well because it took all of us,” said Fuqua.