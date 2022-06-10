Atrium Health Navicent Hospital hosts guests from sister city in Japan

The city has been in a partnership with Macon-Bibb for more than 40 years.

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Navicent Health Center met with some practitioners from a sister hospital in Japan.

The hospital welcomed some doctors from the Kurobe City Hospital in Japan for their annual medical exchange.

This exchange has been going on for more than 15 years with the hospitals and medical students from Mercer University.

Ryosuke Komya is an emergency medicine practitioner at the hospital in Japan.

He says the exchange program allows both parties to learn new practices and medicines.