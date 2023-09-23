Atrium Health Navicent hosts Family Fun Day in downtown Macon

Folks could choose from free services like glucose screenings, PSA testing, blood pressure screenings, mammograms, vaccinations, breast exams, and more.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in downtown Macon on Saturday got to bring the whole family out for a day of fun.

At the Atrium Health Peyton Anderson Cancer Center on First Street, a family fun day was planned where the hospital offered free health screenings and activities for the whole family.

Folks could choose from services like glucose screenings, PSA testing, BMI testing, blood pressure screenings, mammograms, vaccinations, breast exams, and more.

Kids could also have fun, doing activities like face painting, making pictures, and entering prize drawings.

A food truck also came out to serve the families and eventgoers.

"Knowing your numbers – glucose levels, body mass index, blood pressure and more – and being current on screenings and vaccinations is vital to health for individuals of all ages. Families and individuals alike are invited to participate in Atrium Health Navicent's Family Fun Day where they can take preventative steps to improve their health, and have some fun too," said Dr. Paul Dale, chief of surgical oncology for Atrium Health Navicent and medical director for Atrium Health Navicent Peyton Anderson Cancer Center.