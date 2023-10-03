Atrium Health Navicent lifting mask requirements in facilities

They say "after careful consideration and extensive review of scientific data, masks will no longer be required in most clinical spaces at Atrium Health Navicent."

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent will no longer require masks to be worn in their facilities starting Tuesday at 7 a.m., according to a press release.

They say "after careful consideration and extensive review of scientific data, masks will no longer be required in most clinical spaces at Atrium Health Navicent."

The release says widespread availability of protective vaccines, a steady decline in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations across the Southeast U.S. and community habits returning to pre-pandemic levels are all things that led to this decision.

They say masks may still be required in areas where higher levels of infection prevention are needed such as units where cancer patients and others with low immunity are being treated, as well as emergency department waiting rooms and triage areas.

Mask may also be required in rooms where highly infectious patients with a respiratory virus, such as COVID-19, are being cared for or any area or unit with an identified cluster of illness.

They still advise patients who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness such as flu, RSV or COVID-19, or had a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 in the past 10 days, should wear a well-fitted mask that covers their nose and mouth.

Visitors with symptoms are asked to stay home.

They say patients and visitors at Atrium Health Navicent facilities may be asked to wear a mask at any time, based on the type of symptoms being experienced by the patient or circumstances specific to their patient population or practice at any given location.