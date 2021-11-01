Atrium Health Navicent moves deadline for vaccine mandate back one month

Atrium Health Navicent says they expect to get the number of non-vaccinated down to 1% by the end of November

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent says it’s pushing its vaccine deadline for employees back a month.

In July, they said everybody had to be 'complete' by Oct. 30. Now, they’re saying Nov. 30.

They say, 'many of our teammates shared their desire to become fully compliant but needed a little more time.'

Numbers at HealthData.gov say through Oct. 15, 580 employees hadn't gotten any shots yet. If accurate, that's about 6.5% of their nearly 9,000 workers.

Those numbers show that more than 4,000 employees were fully vaccinated and more than 4,300 had gotten one shot.