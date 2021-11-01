Atrium Health Navicent moves deadline for vaccine mandate back one month

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent says it’s pushing its vaccine deadline for employees back a month.
In July, they said everybody had to be 'complete' by Oct. 30. Now, they’re saying Nov. 30.
They say, 'many of our teammates shared their desire to become fully compliant but needed a little more time.'
Numbers at HealthData.gov say through Oct. 15, 580 employees hadn't gotten any shots yet. If accurate, that's about 6.5% of their nearly 9,000 workers.
Those numbers show that more than 4,000 employees were fully vaccinated and more than 4,300 had gotten one shot.
Atrium Health Navicent says they expect to get the number of non-vaccinated down to 1% by Nov. 30. That would be less than 100 people.
