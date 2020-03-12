Atrium Health Navicent names new CEO

Navicent's new CEO will be coming to the Peach State from the San Francisco Bay Area

MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health revealed Thursday who will be succeeding Ninfa Saunders as the next president and CEO of Atrium Health Navicent.

According to a news release, Delvecchio Finley will assume his new role on Feb. 1, 2021.

Atrium Health says Finley has more than 15 years of experience in healthcare leadership, and that he most recently served as CEO for the Oakland, California-based Alameda Health System over the last five years.

“As a nationally recognized leader in the healthcare field with a passion for caring for underserved, vulnerable populations and for rural communities, we are looking forward to him joining us as we continue to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all,” said Atrium CEO, Eugene Woods.

Starr Purdue with the Atrium Navicent Health Board of Directors says they landed on Finley after an extensive national search.

Atrium says Finley turned around the Alameda Health System in his five-year tenure there, reversing a $60M operating loss into a $27M gain in his first year. They say he also oversaw a construction project that included a new 9-store acute care bed tower.

Finley currently serves on the American College of Healthcare Executive Board of Governors, is a board member for the American Hospital Association, and is a member of the Council on Healthcare Spending and Value.

Atrium says Finley’s initial focus will be on making sure patients in Central and South Georgia receive the best care and treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.