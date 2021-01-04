Atrium Health Navicent nurses helping vaccinate homebound people

Nurses will be administering up to 15 Johnson and Johnson vaccines throughout Baldwin, Bibb, Monroe and Peach counties.

MACON, Ga. — Kaiser Health News reports between 2 million and 4.4 million older adults are homebound, which means millions of people in the U.S. are unable to get to a vaccine site. Atrium Health Navicent is trying to fill the gap in Central Georgia.

Four Atrium Health Navicent nurses administered Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines throughout Bibb County Thursday morning.



“It is a very short time frame you have to get it out,” said Carol Babcock, Director of Healthy Community with Atrium Health Navicent.

Each vial has five doses and will be good for just two hours after leaving the refrigerator.



“We had to strategically determine what side of town each person was going to go to,” said Babcock.



Babcock said they spent two months preparing for this.



“We have to plan for making sure we can give at least five at a time so that we do not waste any vaccine.”

Once the kits are ready to go, the nurses will hop in their cars and head to at least three homes.

Elise Nixon is one of ten people to get their shot Thursday morning. Aside from being homebound, she's high-risk and already beat the virus once.



“I'd like to say thank you very much for taking the time to come out,” said Nixon.



Nurse practitioner Lori Mullis followed protocol and waited 15 minutes before leaving.



“I think our first attempt went really well, and we're certainly looking forward to being able to help more people who are homebound in our community,” said Mullis.

Homebound vaccinations will be provided in Baldwin, Bibb, Monroe, and Peach counties over the next two weeks.

